Malta: Facemask rule in schools remains in place

Malta Today says that a decision by the Education Ministry to require facemasks in schools was taken to avoid discriminating between vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. Almost three-fourths of children aged 12 to 15 have received the Covid-19 jab. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/new-covid-19-school-rules-to-be-announced-today.898756

Another report quotes a decision by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech that, although the underlying criminal activity in the money laundering case against Yorgen Fenech was not established, the businessman will have to answer for the charges. Read more: https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/court_and_police/111907/yorgen_fenech_money_laundering_case_continues_on_tuesday_1

