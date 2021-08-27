Malta: Fake emails try to dupe newsrooms

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that newsrooms were copied into an email thread pretending to be an exchange between opposition MP Jason Azzopardi and journalist Manuel Delia. The paper tracked the source code back to a fake emailer service. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-26/local-news/Scammers-try-to-catfish-newsrooms-with-fake-emails-from-Jason-Azzopardi-Manuel-Delia-6736236232

Another story says that the lawyers representing Yorgen Fenech questioned the urgency of their client’s arraignment over suspicion of buying weapons from the dark web but did not contest the charges. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-26/local-news/Yorgen-Fenech-expected-to-be-arraigned-on-weapons-order-today-6736236235

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro