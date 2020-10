Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa says more than a hundred families are at a greater risk of poverty because of the pandemic. The paper carries an interview with a father of two who lost his part-time job and is struggling to keep up with expenses.

Another story says that 15 percent of the 21,000 PN members did not vote in the leadership election which closed on Saturday. The paper says this represents a 30 percent increase from the 2017 election.

