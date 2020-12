Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Housing Authority offered temporary accommodation to the families who live in the block where a fire broke out this morning in an apartment. The case occurred in Triq Melintone Scerri in Ħamrun.

The Authority said that its officers immediately went on site and worked jointly with the authorities concerned to ensure that the necessary assistance is given to each of the affected families.

Source: TVM

Updated 1745

