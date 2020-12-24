Malta: Family Minister non-committal on Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon questions Minister Michael Falzon about whether steps should be taken against Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar. The minister, who was made to resign by Joseph Muscat in 2016, replied that such actions are the responsibility of the Prime Minister.

Another report follows a briefing by the Public Health Superintendent who encouraged people to take the Covid-19 vaccine, except for those in vulnerable health conditions. Professor Charmaine Gauci said that Covid-19 patients should wait six weeks before taking the vaccine.

