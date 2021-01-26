Malta: Family of construction accident victim demands public inquiry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that the Prime Minister rejected calls for a public inquiry into the construction accident in Ħamrun that took the life of Miriam Pace last year. Lawyers for the Pace family urged parliament to discuss a motion to launch a public inquiry into the case.

Another story quotes PN spokesperson for Health Stephen Spiteri who said that the opposition is concerned by the rise in Covid-19 cases and the way contact tracing is being conducted. Spiteri called for better enforcement of Covid-19 rules.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...