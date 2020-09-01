Malta: Family of Covid-19 victim says he contracted the virus from hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a statement by the family of the Covid-19 patient who died over the weekend. It contradicts official reports that the man had been infected before being admitted to hospital but contracted the disease when he was about to be discharged.

Another story says that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was questioned under caution when he was summoned to the police headquarters last week. Speaking after the 90-minute questioning, Muscat had told the press that he was not under investigation.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

Like this: Like Loading...