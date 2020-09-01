Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: Family of Covid-19 victim says he contracted the virus from hospital

The Times quotes a statement by the family of the Covid-19 patient who died over the weekend. It contradicts official reports that the man had been infected before being admitted to hospital but contracted the disease when he was about to be discharged.

Another story says that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was questioned under caution when he was summoned to the police headquarters last week. Speaking after the 90-minute questioning, Muscat had told the press that he was not under investigation.

