Malta: Favourable perceptions of traffic for the first time in two years

Illum publishes figures showing that 14 percent of people registered a negative perception of the traffic situation in Malta in a survey conducted this month. This was the first time in two years that negative perceptions were lower than positive perceptions, at 21 percent.

Another story reports that government insiders are saying that MP Manuel Mallia is touted to be nominated Malta’s permanent representative on the Council of Europe. Mallia denied the claims and said he would not accept the role.

