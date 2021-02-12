Malta: FDI registers growth in first half of 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Foreign Direct Investment increased by €72.4 million in the first half of 2020, compared with the same period the previous year. Figures by the National Statistics Office show a total inflow of FDI of €1.68 billion between January and June 2020.

Financial and Insurance activities were the biggest contributor, amounting to €1.51 billion in FDI. The single activity to generate the least flow of investment in terms of value was manufacturing, with €1.7 million.

In June 2020, the total stock position of FDI stood at €191.4 billion, an increase of €8 billion from June 2019 and of €3.5 billion from December 2019.

The total stock position of FDI abroad, on the other hand, decreased by €0.9 billion from June 2019 to settle at €59.2 billion in June 2020. Direct investment flows abroad, however, registered a rise of €5.0 million in the first six months of 2020, totalling €3.2 billion. Financial and Insurance activities made up 99.4 percent of all FDI abroad.

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...