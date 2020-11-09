Malta: Fenech files court application over Jason Azzopardi’s interview

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yorgen Fenech is claiming he has suffered from what was described by his lawyers as irreparable damage following statements said by PN MP, lawyer Jason Azzopardi during an interview on 103 Malta’s Heart which was aired on Saturday 31st October. Azzopardi is also the lawyer together with Therese Comodini Cachia who is representing the family of assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

On Monday, Fenech who is accused of being involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, filed a court application signed by his lawyers Gianluca Caruana Curran, Charles Mercieca and Marion Camilleri.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1716

