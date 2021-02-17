Malta: Fewer occupational accidents in 2020

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that non-fatal occupational accidents fell by almost 900 last year, compared with over 3,200 cases in 2019. The construction sector and manufacturing accounted for the highest number of accidents.

The paper quotes the Health Minister who confirmed that over 50 cases of the Covid-19 variant first discovered in the UK have been traced in Malta in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Minister Fearne said the vaccination strategy is going according to plan.

