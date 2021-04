Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reports that around 300 people from the business community are under investigation by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit. Money laundering probes have increased by 200 percent in the last three years.

Another story quotes a statement by the Health Ministry which said that 14 percent of Covid-19 victims died of other conditions, but the virus contributed to their death. The virus was the primary cause of death in 346 cases.

