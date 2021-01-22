Malta: FIAU resists court order to review fines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit will not review its system of fines despite a recent court order that sanctions cannot be higher than a tenth of the total annual turnover of a business.

Another story reports on an angry outburst in court by the Degiorgio brothers, who are being charged with the killing of Daphne Caruana Galizia. George and Alfred Degiorgio said that their rights were being breached by the case magistrate and the Attorney General’s office.

