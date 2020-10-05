Malta: Finance and insurance dominate FDI in 2019

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Foreign Direct Investment flows in Malta stood at €3.275 billion in December 2019, down from €3.362 from December 2018. Figures by the National Statistics Office, however, show that the stock position of FDI registered an increase, rising to €187.9 billion during 2019 from €179.3 billion the previous year.

Financial and insurance activities enjoyed the lion’s share of total FDI with 87.5 percent. Compared with 2018, however, the combined contribution of these areas fell from €2.929 billion to €2.865 billion. On the other hand, FDI in Information and Communications activities grew by more than 50 percent to reach €123.4 million while investment in Transportation, Accommodation, and Real Estate services grew from €130 million in 2018 to €186 million last year.

Direct Investment flows abroad grew by €20 million year-on-year to reach €6.390 billion in 2019, while the stock position decreased by €1.0 billion over the same period to settle at €59.5 billion.

More than 99 percent of the investment outflow was in financial and insurance activities, reaching €59.1 billion, down from €60.2 billion the year before. FDI abroad rose to €133.8 billion at the end of December, significantly up from €10.6 billion twelve months earlier.

