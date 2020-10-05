Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Finance and insurance dominate FDI in 2019

Foreign Direct Investment flows in Malta stood at €3.275 billion in December 2019, down from €3.362 from December 2018. Figures by the National Statistics Office, however, show that the stock position of FDI registered an increase, rising to €187.9 billion during 2019 from €179.3 billion the previous year.

Financial and insurance activities enjoyed the lion’s share of total FDI with 87.5 percent. Compared with 2018, however, the combined contribution of these areas fell from €2.929 billion to €2.865 billion. On the other hand, FDI in Information and Communications activities grew by more than 50 percent to reach €123.4 million while investment in Transportation, Accommodation, and Real Estate services grew from €130 million in 2018 to €186 million last year.

Direct Investment flows abroad grew by €20 million year-on-year to reach €6.390 billion in 2019, while the stock position decreased by €1.0 billion over the same period to settle at €59.5 billion.

More than 99 percent of the investment outflow was in financial and insurance activities, reaching €59.1 billion, down from €60.2 billion the year before. FDI abroad rose to €133.8 billion at the end of December, significantly up from €10.6 billion twelve months earlier.
