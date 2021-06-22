Malta: Finance Minister cautiously confident ahead of FATF assessment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is cautious but confident ahead of the vote on Malta’s compliance with international anti-money laundering frameworks by the members of the Financial Action Task Force on Wednesday. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/21/il-ministru-clyde-caruana-jghid-li-l-fatf-kaxxa-maghluqa/

The paper reports that the police cordoned off an area in Miġra l-Ferħa on Sunday to carry out a major operation that involved the divers from the Armed Forces. The operation was concluded on Monday morning with the lifting of hidden weapons from the sea. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/21/nizvelaw-sejba-ta-armi-splussiv-fmigra-l-ferha/

Another story says that the Cabinet has refused a pardon request by brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio for a second time. The government said that Minister Carmelo Abela recused himself from the decision. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/06/21/michuda-mill-gdid-it-talba-ghal-proklama-li-kienu-ghamlu-l-ahwa-degiorgio/

