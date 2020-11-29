Malta: Finance Minister in discussions with Air Malta pilots

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that the new Finance Minister Clyde Caruana held talks with representatives of Air Malta pilots, signalling changes to the management of the national carrier. The airline has been added to Caruana’s portfolio in the Cabinet reshuffle.

The paper reveals discussions between the PN and Marlene Farrugia earlier this month about the possible resignation of the independent MP, paving the way for the co-option of Ivan J. Bartolo from the 10th District. The plan was eventually dropped.

