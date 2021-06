Reading Time: < 1 minute

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has insisted Malta will continue pushing for a positive result as government approaches the final verdict on a potential grey listing by the international Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The verdict on the potential grey-listing is expected next Wednesday, with Caruana insisting government will continue to try persuading the relevant stakeholders that it has worked hard to undertake the relevant recommendations.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745