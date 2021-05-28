Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana who welcomed the announcement that Malta has passed the MoneyVal test. He said the government will work to keep strengthening the country’s position. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/dan-il-gvern-hadem-bis-shih-favur-l-interess-tal-pajjiz-il-ministru-caruana/

The paper says that new cars decreased by 27 per cent in 2020 from the year before, reaching a total of 19,480. Accidents also dropped to a total of under 12,000, 25 per cent less than in 2019. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/05/il-karozzi-godda-naqsu-b27-fl-2020/

