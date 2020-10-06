Malta: Financial aid to couples who were constrained to postpone wedding because of the pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Couples who were constrained to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic will now have the chance to receive a refund on the extra expenses they made for the wedding. Minister Silvio Schembri announced a €2 million scheme which will remain active until all funds are distributed.

The scheme concerns couples who planned to wed between the 8th March and 30th September this year, with Minister Schembri saying that these couples may be given a refund of up to €2,000 to cover extra expenses due to the postponement of services linked with the wedding, including hiring of clothes, food and drinks and the wedding hall.

Source TVM

Updated 1728

Like this: Like Loading...