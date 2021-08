Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Financial Arbiter Reno Borg who said that more than 5,000 customers sought assistance from his Office last year. Dr Borg said that there was a rise in claims related to insurance.

The paper speaks with the CEO of Express Trailers Franco Azzopardi about the impact of Brexit on the logistics sector. He said that new customs controls brought new pressures on imports, but exports remained strong.

