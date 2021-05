Reading Time: < 1 minute



39-year-old Miloud Elforjani, who hails from Tripoli and is facing charges of the attempted murder of his ex-partner through multiple stab wounds, has been fined 500 euro after admitting to calling her from inside the prison, in breach of court orders.

Inspector Audrey Micallef, prosecuting, stated that the woman was lucky to be still alive. The Inspector charged Elforjani with contravening a protection order in favour of the woman and her five children.

Source TVM

Updated 1745