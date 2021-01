Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that residents and healthcare workers at St Vincent de Paule home are taking the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The first person to receive the jab was a 94-year-old woman.

Another story says that PN Leader Bernard Grech came up against resistance by MPs who wanted to hold on to their roles in the shadow cabinet. Claudio Grech has been assigned with the development of the electoral programme.

