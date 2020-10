Reading Time: < 1 minute

Five workers at Wasteserv’s civic amenity site in Luqa have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the agency to shut all other facilities in Malta.

Wasteserv said on Monday that after the cases were flagged, preventive measures kicked in that led to an extensive number of workers being placed in quarantine.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1724

