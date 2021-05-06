Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Federation of Hunters, Trappers and Conservationists (FKNK) has officially requested the Government to immediately remove the Commissioner for Children Pauline Miceli and Animal Welfare Commissioner, Alison Bezzina.

The organisation said that both of them expressed what they described as “personal emotional beliefs” about hunting which they gave in their comments about the controversy which arose after Bird Life Malta published a photo of what appears to be a hunter showing a boy how to hunt.

Source TVM

Updated 1745