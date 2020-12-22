Malta: Flights from the UK suspended: The Headline – L-Orizzont

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that flights from the UK have been suspended after a new variant of the Covid-19 virus was discovered in Britain. Maltese nationals may still return to Malta, but they will need to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Another story says that a new shipment of Pfizer vaccine doses will be delivered every week until the country receives it allocation of 500,000 doses. On Monday, the European Medicines Authority approved the vaccine.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...