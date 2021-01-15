Malta: Flow of goods at Customs slower after Brexit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with the Director of International Affairs at the Customs Department, Ian Muscat, about the first week after Brexit. Muscat said that there was less movement of goods but more questions, particularly about imports of foods and cars.

The paper interviews Olivia Galea Seychell, mother of a nine-year-old Beppe following the publication of his first book. The mother says that writing helps her son, who has autism, to express himself.

