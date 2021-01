Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that a number of food delivery service operators are in breach of Malta’s employment laws with agencies taking as much as half of courier earnings. The government said it will conduct a review of contracts.

The paper says that landowners have applied to change local planning laws in Swatar in a way that allows them to develop 123,000 square meters of farmland into residential units and commercial space.

