Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa says that drivers with food delivery services are speaking out against poor conditions and lack of appreciation for their work. Anonymous drivers said that their basic pay has been reduced without notice.

Another story reports on international studies that show that vaccination programmes are effectively reducing the rate of Covid-19 infections among people over 60 years by a third. The research was conducted in Israel.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...