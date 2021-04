Reading Time: < 1 minute

No one was injured in a fire that broke out early this morning when a bus caught fire in Burmarrad.

The Malta Public Transport company that runs the public transport service said that the fire broke out on a bus that was serving on route 31 in the direction of Bugibba. All passengers disembarked safely according to established procedures.

Source TVM

Updated 1745

