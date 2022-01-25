Malta Foreign Minister calls for a new approach to break the current impasse in Libya at EU meeting

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo called for a new approach to break the current political impasse in Libya, in the absence of a constitution in the country and following the postponement of the elections, which were due to be held on 24th December 2021.

The solution to the Libyan conflict lies with the Libyans themselves and retaining the current approach will essentially lead to the same results, Minister Bartolo said when addressing the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting in Brussels.

The Council primarily discussed developments in Syria and Libya, the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as well as other current affairs issues, particularly Mali and Sudan.

Minister Bartolo highlighted the importance of the internal security in Libya which has to be taken into consideration when addressing the whole Libyan conflict. Libyan internal security is of utmost priority, as the lack thereof will negatively affect Libya’s long-term stability.

Libya’s neighbouring countries should also be involved in the process particularly the African Union, as the security issues can spill over to other neighbouring countries, particularly those countries in the Sahel region.

On the Russia-Ukraine border issue, EU Foreign Ministers recalled the importance of continuing dialogue and taking the diplomatic path to enhance collective security, whilst reiterating their readiness to roll out the necessary measures if the situation deteriorates. The Council also held an exchange of views with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the matter.

While in Brussels, Minister Bartolo also met with the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah. The meeting focused on enhancing Malta-Kuwait cooperation in various sectors as well as regional economic and security issues in the Mediterranean, the Arab Gulf and in Africa.