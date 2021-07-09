Malta: Foreign students to be offered vaccination

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the Health Ministry is planning to offer the Covid-19 vaccine to any foreign student staying in Malta for longer than two months. The majority of new virus cases recorded on Thursday were students at English Learning schools. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-records-55-new-covid-19-cases-mostly-language-students.885121

The Times reports that a migrant rescue shop is carrying almost 600 people stranded between Malta and Sicily. The migrants were saved from six different boats in distress and include a baby of four months. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-desperate-situation-aboard-ship-with-572-migrants-children-off.885184

