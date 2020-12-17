Malta: Former Chief Justice laments case overload

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries an interview with Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Azzopardi who said that the judiciary in Malta have three times the cases that counterparts in other countries have. He said that overload is slowing the process down.

The paper reports that the government is considering amendments to the law to address the problem of overpopulation at the Corradino Correctional Facility. There is currently double the number inmates that the complex was planned for.

Another story says that the rate of people at risk of poverty and social exclusion dropped nearly three percent between 2015 and 2019, registering a total decrease of 2,000 persons over the period.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...