Malta: Former Chief Justice laments case overload

L-Orizzont carries an interview with Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Azzopardi who said that the judiciary in Malta have three times the cases that counterparts in other countries have. He said that overload is slowing the process down.
The paper reports that the government is considering amendments to the law to address the problem of overpopulation at the Corradino Correctional Facility. There is currently double the number inmates that the complex was planned for.
Another story says that the rate of people at risk of poverty and social exclusion dropped nearly three percent between 2015 and 2019, registering a total decrease of 2,000 persons over the period.
17th December 2020
GENEVA/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - An international mission led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the virus that sparked the COVID-19 pandemic, a member and diplom...
17th December 2020
TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan has sold 80 tons of gold used for minting coins to another arm of the government to fund part of its huge stimulus package to combat the coronavirus crisis, government officials told Reuters.
Saddled with public de...
17th December 2020
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - When Abdullah boarded an inflatable boat crammed with fellow migrants in February he thought he would finally reach Europe after braving the dangers of a Sahara crossing and Libya's civil war.
The 27-year-old f...
17th December 2020
BERLIN (Reuters) - European car registrations dropped in November, declining for the second month in row, industry data showed on Thursday, as measures to restrict a second coronavirus wave hit sales in the continent's largest markets.
In Novembe...
17th December 2020
Vatican News - “Education is always an act of hope that, from the present, looks to the future,” said Pope Francis in the opening words of his video message to a Vatican Youth Symposium that sees the launch of a collaboration between Mission 4.7 and...
17th December 2020
Financial Times - A group of 10 Republican-led US states has opened a new front in US antitrust actions against Google, charging the internet group with abusing its monopoly over parts of the online advertising market and colluding with Facebook to...
17th December 2020
SARTROUVILLE, France (Reuters) - French nursing home boss Yann Reboulleau was trying to persuade 92-year-old resident Madeleine Bonnet of the merits of taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and he was having a tough time.
"Are we guinea pigs?" asked Bonne...
17th December 2020
Updated 0845 - Newspaper Review
The Malta Business Weekly publishes an interview with Environmental Health Director Clive Tonna who said that some 20,000 inspections have been carried out at bars and restaurants by Covid-19 task forces this y...
17th December 2020
CDE / WHO/ BBC / Reuters - The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged Europeans to wear masks during family gatherings at Christmas. WHO advised that while marking the Christmas holidays this year may look different, we can still make the most o...
17th December 2020
YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenia's opposition called on their supporters on Wednesday to join a national strike on Dec. 22 to press for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who they accuse of bungling the conflict with Azerbaijan over the N...
