In-Nazzjon says that the courts have declared that there is enough evidence for Keith Schembri to face trial over charges of money laundering, fraud, and falsification related to sales of equipment to Progress Press.

The paper quotes former PL MP Maria Camilleri who said called recent revelations about people in government “shameful”. She said that those who used the party to make money for themselves must apologise publicly.

