The Sunday Times says that former Malta Gaming Authority chief Heathcliff Farrugia colluded with Yorgen Fenech to keep anti-money laundering breaches at Tumas Gaming casinos under wraps.

Another story quotes Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna who said that government schemes cannot replace the economic growth generated by business activity. He referred to permanent losses in the tourism sector as an example.

