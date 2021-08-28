Malta: Former inmate blames director for uneasy environment at Corradino

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon carries an interview with a former inmate who accused prison director Alexander Dalli of managing by fear. The unidentified man said that several prisoners were driven to desperation because of the atmosphere of terror. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/26/jekk-tigi-taht-idejn-is-sur-dalli-youre-done-jitkellem-eks-habsi/

Another report says that the baby of six months reported dead on Friday afternoon is believed to have drowned in a bath. It is unclear whether to girl’s mother was at home at the time of the incident and an investigation is ongoing. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/27/aggornata-titlef-hajjitha-t-tarbija-li-gherqet-fbanju/

The paper quotes a joint statement by the PN secretary-general and the head of news at its media wing denying a report on PL news outlet One. The officials say they will file a protest with the Institute of Journalists and demand a right of reply. Read more: https://netnews.com.mt/2021/08/27/ilmedia-laburista-tigdeb-biex-tiddefendi-d-direttur-tal-habs/

