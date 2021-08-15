Malta: Former inmate describes dire situation at Corradino

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times speaks with a man who has just been released from prison. Anthony Borg describes a culture of vindictiveness and inhumane practices inside Corradino where inmates are treated with contempt. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-former-prisoner-on-life-inside-corradino-vindictive-facility.893416

The paper quotes a statement by the Corradino Services Agency dismissing claims that prison procedures are disrespectful towards inmates. The body said that the correctional facility is run according to high standards.

