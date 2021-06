Reading Time: < 1 minute



Parliament should “evolve” with MPs being engaged on a full-time basis and receiving adequate remuneration, the Association of Former Members of Parliament of Malta is suggesting.

It has made a list of recommendations to Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech and Speaker Anġlu Farrugia with the aim of improving the environment within Parliament and ensuring that its members enjoy a more satisfying experience.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745