Malta: Former parish priest jailed for sexual abuse on minor

The Times reports that a priest who was found guilty of defiling a minor was originally accused of another two cases. The courts imposed a protection order in favour of the victim, prohibiting the priest from approaching him.

Another story quotes results from a study by the Faculty of Social Wellbeing which finds that a third of people in Malta would consider it ‘unacceptable’ for a member of their family marrying an African migrant.

