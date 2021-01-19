Malta: Former PM Muscat confirms €100M clause in Steward deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that Joseph Muscat confirmed a clause in the hospitals deal that would award Steward €100 million by the government if the contract is revoked. The former Prime Minister said the concession made sense in Malta’s healthcare context.

Another story covers a meeting between the Nationalist Party and the Sports Journalists Association. PN Leader Bernard Grech said that he would like to see more awareness and recognition of the value of sport in life.

