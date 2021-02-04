Malta: Former Xagħra archpriest taken off church duties

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the police investigated a former Xagħra archpriest over allegations of sexually abusing a teenage boy, but no criminal steps were taken because the case was time-barred. Mgr Eucharist Sultana has since been banned from the priestly office.

Another story follows the testimony in court of self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma who said businessman Yorgen Fenech had told former chief of staff Keith Schembri that he had no alternative but murder Daphne Caruana Galizia.

