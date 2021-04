Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fort Ricasoli will be rid of massive oil tanks that occupy part of the historic site after parliament approved an alternative site for the tank cleaning company.

The fort in Kalkara lies at the mouth of the Grand Harbour and part of it is used as an oil tank cleaning facility by Ricasoli Port Facility Ltd.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745



