L-Orizzont reports that four people have been charged with the murder of Carmel Chircop, who was shot in Birkirkara in 2015. Two of the arraigned men are also believed to be involved in the Caruana Galizia assassination.

Another story quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who announced that restaurants can extend their opening hours by an hour until midnight from March. Bars and clubs, however, will remain closed for now.

