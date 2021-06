Reading Time: < 1 minute

This morning, four new Magistrates, who were appointed last week, took their oath of office in front of the President of Malta. Magistrates Noel Bartolo, Leonard Caruana, Lara Lanfranco and Elaine Mercieca were sworn in during a ceremony at San Anton Palace.

These new Magistrates were appointed through the new procedure following recommendations by the Committee for Judicial Appointments.

Source TVM

Updated 1745