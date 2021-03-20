Malta: Free medication for persons with Cystic Fibrosis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the government will provide free medicine for persons with Cystic Fibrosis with an annual investment of €3 million. 26-year-old Mandy Vella, who has the condition, has made public appeals to the Prime Minister in recent months.

The paper publishes an interview with the family of a girl with Down’s Syndrome. Graziella Bartolo Pizzuto said that, despite some limitations, her daughter Faith has many abilities just like other children.

Another report carries the story of a woman from the UK who died of Covid-19. In a public post, her daughter said that the 61-year-old had overcome leukaemia and endured a delicate transplant but succumbed to the coronavirus.

