Malta: Freeport investment to reduce environmental impact on community

Business Today reports on a €37 million investment by Malta Freeport to reduce the environmental impact of its operations on residents in the area. A new system will allow ships to switch engines off once they are moored at the port.

The paper quotes deputy president of the Chamber of SMEs, Philip Fenech, who warned that it would be unfair for the government vouchers to be issued at a time when bars and clubs are kept closed. The Economy Ministry has been tight-lipped on timing.

