Prime Minister Robert Abela said today a court decree freezing the assets of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri is a sign of ‘good governance’.

“I speak for my administration… there’s no doubt that all the institutions are robust, they’re discharging their duties without interference. This is the country I believe in: strong economic growth coupled with good governance,” Abela told MaltaToday on Tuesday morning.

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 16:45

