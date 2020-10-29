Malta: French bankers ordered to appear in Maltese court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly reports that the CEO and the Chairman of French bank BNP Paribas have been ordered to appear before a Maltese court in a case filed by British-Israeli businessman Jacob Agam.

The paper quotes a Facebook message by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who denied media reports that he is planning to resign in the coming month. He said that the news was created by the Opposition to deflect from the Budget.

Another story reports that media company Conde Nast voted Valletta as the third-friendliest city in Europe. Galway ranked first with 97.33 points ahead of Dublin on 95.81 points and Valletta on 95 points.

