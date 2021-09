Reading Time: < 1 minute



Martina Fenech is one of many who up to today did not know whether they could become homeowners because although she has been cured of cancer, she could not take out life insurance.

Fenech explained that as a result of what she had gone through nine years ago, she was being denied living her life like other youths, and her dream has been to have the right, like others, to become a homeowner.

Source TVM

Updated 1745