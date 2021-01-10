Malta: Further dismissals expected at Malta Air

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum claims that Ryanair subsidiary Malta Air warned that it may dismiss employees unless by the end of the month. In December, the airline let go 40 crew members after talks with the General Workers Union collapsed.

Another report says that Malta Public Transport registered a decrease of around 50 percent in revenue in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The public transport operator was forced to terminate the contracts of drivers on part-time contracts.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...