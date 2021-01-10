Malta: Gap between party leaders narrows to 7 points

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports a five-point shift in approval ratings between the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader. Robert Abela lost five points to hit his lowest-ever score of 42 percent while Bernard Grech gained five points to register his highest rating of 35 percent.

The paper publishes survey findings which show that more than eight in ten people in Malta intend to take the Covid-19 vaccine. The rate falls to 75 percent among young people, the most sceptical age group.

